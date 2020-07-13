Amenities
At Hudson Trails, we are equipped with the finest amenities to give our residents the best possible living experience. Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments offer nine foot ceilings, granite kitchen counters, under-mount kitchen sink faucets, black GE appliances, full size washer and dryers, spacious patios and balconies and separate pantries. Select units feature plank wood flooring, private yards, outside storage and dual bathroom sinks. Our gated community provides a resort style pool, outdoor cabana kitchen, 24 hour fitness center, pet park with wading pool, coffee bar and more.\n\nEnjoy a peaceful and quiet community away from the hustle and bustle of College Station. Just a short drive away from Texas A&M University, Hudson Trails provides the perfect place to relax after a long day.