Hudson Trails
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:07 AM

Hudson Trails

4150 Pendleton Dr · (979) 428-8293
Rent Special
Now Offering 2 months Free
Bryan
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1021 · Avail. Aug 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Aug 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 8

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 692 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 934 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 982 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Trails.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
conference room
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
At Hudson Trails, we are equipped with the finest amenities to give our residents the best possible living experience. Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments offer nine foot ceilings, granite kitchen counters, under-mount kitchen sink faucets, black GE appliances, full size washer and dryers, spacious patios and balconies and separate pantries. Select units feature plank wood flooring, private yards, outside storage and dual bathroom sinks. Our gated community provides a resort style pool, outdoor cabana kitchen, 24 hour fitness center, pet park with wading pool, coffee bar and more.\n\nEnjoy a peaceful and quiet community away from the hustle and bustle of College Station. Just a short drive away from Texas A&M University, Hudson Trails provides the perfect place to relax after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Storage Details: Storage units: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson Trails have any available units?
Hudson Trails has 9 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does Hudson Trails have?
Some of Hudson Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Trails currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Trails is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering 2 months Free
Is Hudson Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Trails is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Trails offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Trails offers parking.
Does Hudson Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Trails have a pool?
Yes, Hudson Trails has a pool.
Does Hudson Trails have accessible units?
No, Hudson Trails does not have accessible units.
Does Hudson Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hudson Trails has units with dishwashers.
