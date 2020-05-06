All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like 818 Rio Grande Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
818 Rio Grande Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

818 Rio Grande Lane

818 Rio Grande Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

818 Rio Grande Lane, Bryan, TX 77801

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom/2 bath house in great location! This recently updated, well-maintained, well-loved home features a huge yard with new privacy fence, mature trees, and patio. Vinyl and tile flooring recently updated throughout the house. New ceiling fans. Wood-burning fireplace adds a cozy feel. Just blocks from TAMU bus route and bicycling distance/short drive to campus. Convenient shopping nearby on both East and West Villa Maria (Wal-mart, HEB). Dining and entertainment within minutes, both to Northgate or Downtown Bryan. Run, don't walk, to see this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 Rio Grande Lane have any available units?
818 Rio Grande Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 Rio Grande Lane have?
Some of 818 Rio Grande Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 Rio Grande Lane currently offering any rent specials?
818 Rio Grande Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 Rio Grande Lane pet-friendly?
No, 818 Rio Grande Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 818 Rio Grande Lane offer parking?
Yes, 818 Rio Grande Lane does offer parking.
Does 818 Rio Grande Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 Rio Grande Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 Rio Grande Lane have a pool?
No, 818 Rio Grande Lane does not have a pool.
Does 818 Rio Grande Lane have accessible units?
No, 818 Rio Grande Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 818 Rio Grande Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 Rio Grande Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801
Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown