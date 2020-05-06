818 Rio Grande Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom/2 bath house in great location! This recently updated, well-maintained, well-loved home features a huge yard with new privacy fence, mature trees, and patio. Vinyl and tile flooring recently updated throughout the house. New ceiling fans. Wood-burning fireplace adds a cozy feel. Just blocks from TAMU bus route and bicycling distance/short drive to campus. Convenient shopping nearby on both East and West Villa Maria (Wal-mart, HEB). Dining and entertainment within minutes, both to Northgate or Downtown Bryan. Run, don't walk, to see this one!