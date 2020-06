Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Available 07/21/20 Pre-leasing for late July or August. Completely remodeled house within walking distance of Texas A&M. House features updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. It has hardwood floors and 3 new bathrooms with granite counters. House has separate laundry room with full size W/D and a large covered deck. House is currently being remodeled. The 2 car garage in the pictures is being converted into 2 bedrooms and a bath.This property allows 1 animal up to 20 lbs with pet deposit and pet rent. $2000 deposit.



(RLNE5827205)