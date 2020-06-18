510 Avondale - 1

Amenities

*SPRING 2020 MOVE-IN SPECIAL - CONDITIONS APPLY* - Two bedrooms, one bath floor plan with tile floors throughout. The property was extensively MADE-READY with some renovations. The addition of tile flooring in all rooms, functional and fresh appliances, freshly painted. Overall, good/excellent condition and READY for immediate move-in. The property comes with all gas range with oven, fridge, central heat, and air with a gas furnace. Unfortunately, no w/d connections. The water, GAS for all hot heaters, and WIFI / Internet privileges* - can all be included in the rent. The central Bryan location makes this an ideal for convenience as well as access to all amenities, including but not limited to, shopping, schools, entertainment, public transportation, etc. For DETAILED INFORMATION AVAILABLE ABOUT MOVE-IN DATES, ACTUAL PHOTOS, and the ability to SCHEDULE a tour/show at www.cvbroker.com. The property is marketed and managed by PAT M BUTLER BROKER INC. D/B/A Clear Vision Brokerage, a Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007.

Small and cozy, 16 unit apartment complex, located in central Bryan and close to most ALL amenities. All apartment homes are two bedrooms, 1 bath with an open floor-plan. The kitchen includes a gas stove and fridge but does not have a dishwasher, nor does it have connections for a washer/dryer. The owner pays for the water, water heating: pest control and lawn care. The residents are responsible for ALL "personal" utilities (electricity, garbage, sewage, and gas). PARKING: There is one parking space w/sticker per apartment. All spaces are numbered. *If available*, the owner will allow you to have an additional car/parking sticker for an additional fee per month. The property is marketed and managed by PAT M BUTLER BROKER INC. D/B/A Clear Vision Brokerage, a Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007.