Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

FALL 2018 PRE-LEASE! Recently renovated in 2014, this home is within walking distance to Northgate and TAMU! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with refinished hardwood floors, granite and tile backsplash in kitchen, updated fixtures and paint through out. Pets allowed on case by case basis with additional deposit. For more information please text Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386

Rent: $1500 Deposit: $1500