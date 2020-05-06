All apartments in Bryan
Last updated May 21 2020 at 12:44 AM

4108 South Texas

4108 S Texas Ave · (713) 303-9463
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4108 S Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77801
North Oakwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW, NEW, NEW! Where else can you find new construction in a gated community so close to Texas A&M?! The patio homes in North Oakwood!! This French-inspired home in the heart of Bryan-College Station will not leave you wanting. Gorgeous stone and stucco exterior is accented with wooden shutters! Cathedral ceilings with hand-crafted wooden beams! Master BR at the rear with your guest BR (or study) towards the front of the home. Covered patio could be enclosed to provide a cheery sunroom! Energy saving features include low-E windows, spray-foam insulation, some LED lighting, and cooling ceiling fans! HOA takes care of your yard! Oversized 2-car garage boasts a utility sink!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 South Texas have any available units?
4108 South Texas has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 South Texas have?
Some of 4108 South Texas's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 South Texas currently offering any rent specials?
4108 South Texas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 South Texas pet-friendly?
No, 4108 South Texas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 4108 South Texas offer parking?
Yes, 4108 South Texas does offer parking.
Does 4108 South Texas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 South Texas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 South Texas have a pool?
No, 4108 South Texas does not have a pool.
Does 4108 South Texas have accessible units?
No, 4108 South Texas does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 South Texas have units with dishwashers?
No, 4108 South Texas does not have units with dishwashers.
