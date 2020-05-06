4108 South Texas

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW, NEW, NEW! Where else can you find new construction in a gated community so close to Texas A&M?! The patio homes in North Oakwood!! This French-inspired home in the heart of Bryan-College Station will not leave you wanting. Gorgeous stone and stucco exterior is accented with wooden shutters! Cathedral ceilings with hand-crafted wooden beams! Master BR at the rear with your guest BR (or study) towards the front of the home. Covered patio could be enclosed to provide a cheery sunroom! Energy saving features include low-E windows, spray-foam insulation, some LED lighting, and cooling ceiling fans! HOA takes care of your yard! Oversized 2-car garage boasts a utility sink!