2427 East Briargate Drive

Amenities

This beautiful, stately 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home is located on East Briargate in Bryan TX. With a large living area with open bay windows overlooking out to the golf course. Backyard features outside kitchen, hot tube, with over sized deck for entertainment. Spacious dining area. The exceptional floor plan is a must-see if you are looking for a home with an open concept design, large windows, and ample room. Upgraded home with vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, and much more.



A Virtual Tour is available for viewing at https://storage.net-fs.com/hosting/6109881/6/index.htm