Bryan, TX
2427 East Briargate Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

2427 East Briargate Drive

2427 Briargate Drive · (979) 450-0168
Location

2427 Briargate Drive, Bryan, TX 77802
Briarcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3420 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
This beautiful, stately 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom home is located on East Briargate in Bryan TX. With a large living area with open bay windows overlooking out to the golf course. Backyard features outside kitchen, hot tube, with over sized deck for entertainment. Spacious dining area. The exceptional floor plan is a must-see if you are looking for a home with an open concept design, large windows, and ample room. Upgraded home with vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, and much more.

A Virtual Tour is available for viewing at https://storage.net-fs.com/hosting/6109881/6/index.htm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 East Briargate Drive have any available units?
2427 East Briargate Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 East Briargate Drive have?
Some of 2427 East Briargate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 East Briargate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2427 East Briargate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 East Briargate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2427 East Briargate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 2427 East Briargate Drive offer parking?
No, 2427 East Briargate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2427 East Briargate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 East Briargate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 East Briargate Drive have a pool?
No, 2427 East Briargate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2427 East Briargate Drive have accessible units?
No, 2427 East Briargate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 East Briargate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 East Briargate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
