2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy

Two bedrooms with one bath, duplex, recently renovated and modernized. The home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. An updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. New paint and super clean! The house has a separate utility area behind bi-fold doors behind the dining area. It has connections for a full-size washer and dryer but does NOT come included. The home has a nice size FENCED backyard. The rent includes lawn care every other week and routine quarterly pest control. HUGE fenced yard in the rear of the property away from traffic!

If you have been searching for a NICE & CLEAN place to live, that has easy access to Hwy 6 and offers the privacy of a single story, side by side duplex. You WILL want to see this one! The property is marketed and managed by Pat M Butler Broker Inc. d/b/a Clear Vision Brokerage, Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007. For immediate assistance, please go to http://www.cvbroker.com for more information!

Brick veneer duplex on slab with lawn care every other week and pest control provided quarterly and as need by a professional applicator. The owner pays for both of the services on all "multi-family" homes (everything but the single-family house). Lawn care every other week plus quarterly interior / exterior pest control, and both are included in the rent and paid by the owner.

*Pets are negotiable with $400 deposit per animal - limit of 2 under 60lbs. No male cats are allowed.

**The picture of the kitchen is an EXAMPLE to show the "type & color of cabinetry" ONLY! The image is not a picture of the units FLOORPLAN!

**The FIXTURES & APPLIANCES are NOT SIMILAR! This is the "example" photo from the contractor's "showplace"!!

**Examples of the ACTUAL "black cabinet material" AND "floor tile" SIMILAR to the tile that will be used are being HELD AGAINST, a wall that is currently painted with the ACTUAL semi-gloss paint that will be used throughout the property.