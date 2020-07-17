All apartments in Bryan
2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy

2361 North Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road · (979) 730-3399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2361 North Earl Rudder Freeway Frontage Road, Bryan, TX 77803
Northwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedrooms with one bath, duplex, recently renovated and modernized. The home has ceramic tile flooring throughout. An updated kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space. New paint and super clean! The house has a separate utility area behind bi-fold doors behind the dining area. It has connections for a full-size washer and dryer but does NOT come included. The home has a nice size FENCED backyard. The rent includes lawn care every other week and routine quarterly pest control. HUGE fenced yard in the rear of the property away from traffic!
If you have been searching for a NICE & CLEAN place to live, that has easy access to Hwy 6 and offers the privacy of a single story, side by side duplex. You WILL want to see this one! The property is marketed and managed by Pat M Butler Broker Inc. d/b/a Clear Vision Brokerage, Texas Real Estate Broker, License #0510007. For immediate assistance, please go to http://www.cvbroker.com for more information!
Brick veneer duplex on slab with lawn care every other week and pest control provided quarterly and as need by a professional applicator. The owner pays for both of the services on all "multi-family" homes (everything but the single-family house). Lawn care every other week plus quarterly interior / exterior pest control, and both are included in the rent and paid by the owner.
*Pets are negotiable with $400 deposit per animal - limit of 2 under 60lbs. No male cats are allowed.
**The picture of the kitchen is an EXAMPLE to show the "type & color of cabinetry" ONLY! The image is not a picture of the units FLOORPLAN!
**The FIXTURES & APPLIANCES are NOT SIMILAR! This is the "example" photo from the contractor's "showplace"!!
**Examples of the ACTUAL "black cabinet material" AND "floor tile" SIMILAR to the tile that will be used are being HELD AGAINST, a wall that is currently painted with the ACTUAL semi-gloss paint that will be used throughout the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy have any available units?
2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy have?
Some of 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy currently offering any rent specials?
2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy is pet friendly.
Does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy offer parking?
Yes, 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy offers parking.
Does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy have a pool?
No, 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy does not have a pool.
Does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy have accessible units?
No, 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2361 N. Earl Rudder Frwy?
