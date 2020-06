Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

217 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing for August. Very large and unique 5/2 or 4 bedroom with an office. House remodeled in 2017 with new bathrooms, paint and flooring. House is set back off the road in a wooded setting with multiple levels, very private, new concrete backyard deck, large bedrooms, W/D included, Close to TAMU. This property allows up to 2 pets, but only 1 dog up to 50 lbs. Visit rentmaroon.com for more information and policies.



(RLNE282027)