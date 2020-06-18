2024 Oakwood Forest Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Bolton floorplan is a cozy one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. As you enter you will be welcomed by an open concept living area, with a small breakfast bar separating the kitchen. The U shape kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. This specific property comes with a refrigerator! The bedrooms are set in the back of the home, and the master has its own private master bath and huge walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are separated by the other full bath. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.