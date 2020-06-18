All apartments in Bryan
2024 Oakwood Forest Drive
2024 Oakwood Forest Drive

2024 Oakwood Forest Dr
Location

2024 Oakwood Forest Dr, Bryan, TX 77803
Carver-Kemp

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Bolton floorplan is a cozy one story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. As you enter you will be welcomed by an open concept living area, with a small breakfast bar separating the kitchen. The U shape kitchen has plenty of cabinet space. This specific property comes with a refrigerator! The bedrooms are set in the back of the home, and the master has its own private master bath and huge walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are separated by the other full bath. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive have any available units?
2024 Oakwood Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive have?
Some of 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2024 Oakwood Forest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2024 Oakwood Forest Drive has units with dishwashers.
