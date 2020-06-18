All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 AM

1706 Summerwood Loop

1706 Summerwood Loop · (979) 446-1893
Location

1706 Summerwood Loop, Bryan, TX 77807

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Energy-efficient one-story home located on the west side of town in a quiet neighborhood near Rellis and Texas A&M Health Science Campus. This spacious home features an updated interior complete with granite countertops a split floor plan with a large living room, arched doorways, and a large covered cedar pergola back deck, great for relaxing or entertaining! The living areas and master bedroom have 10' ceilings. The back yard is fully fenced and pets are welcome with owner approval. The kitchen is well organized, as some of the cabinets contain pull out shelving, 2 Lazy Susan turntables, and a pull-down shelf in one of the top cabinets, allowing for easily accessible storage. With two eating areas and a kitchen that overlooks the living room, it is the perfect space for entertaining friends and family. The home's location also offers easy commute times to most anywhere in B/CS. Come see your new home! The home will be available approximately July 31.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Summerwood Loop have any available units?
1706 Summerwood Loop has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 Summerwood Loop have?
Some of 1706 Summerwood Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Summerwood Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Summerwood Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Summerwood Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 Summerwood Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1706 Summerwood Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Summerwood Loop does offer parking.
Does 1706 Summerwood Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1706 Summerwood Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Summerwood Loop have a pool?
No, 1706 Summerwood Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Summerwood Loop have accessible units?
No, 1706 Summerwood Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Summerwood Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1706 Summerwood Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
