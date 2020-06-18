1706 Summerwood Loop

Amenities

Energy-efficient one-story home located on the west side of town in a quiet neighborhood near Rellis and Texas A&M Health Science Campus. This spacious home features an updated interior complete with granite countertops a split floor plan with a large living room, arched doorways, and a large covered cedar pergola back deck, great for relaxing or entertaining! The living areas and master bedroom have 10' ceilings. The back yard is fully fenced and pets are welcome with owner approval. The kitchen is well organized, as some of the cabinets contain pull out shelving, 2 Lazy Susan turntables, and a pull-down shelf in one of the top cabinets, allowing for easily accessible storage. With two eating areas and a kitchen that overlooks the living room, it is the perfect space for entertaining friends and family. The home's location also offers easy commute times to most anywhere in B/CS. Come see your new home! The home will be available approximately July 31.