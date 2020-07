Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! 3bed/2bath duplex. All carpet to be replaced prior to move in!! All bedrooms have spacious closets, raised ceilings and crown molding. The living room has a raised ceiling and is over sized for comfortable entertaining. Fenced privacy yard, tile floors. Washers and dryer included. Pets on case by case basis w/ additional deposit. For more information please contact Kayla with The Legacy Team at 979.587.8386.

RENT: $1100 DEPOSIT: $1100