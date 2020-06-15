All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

9204 Cessna Ln

9204 Cessna Lane · (512) 992-6203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9204 Cessna Lane, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Oak Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 9204 Cessna Ln · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
tennis court
Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right
Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.This 5 bed rm home is a family's dream with huge game/media rooms up stairs, in-laws bed room and master bed room downstairs, formal dining casual breakfast open floor plan with room for everyone, hard wood floors, fire place and much more. Brand New stainless steel appliances, New paint interior/exterior, Great neighborhood with walk-in distance to trails, creeks, RRISD & more...

(RLNE3376872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9204 Cessna Ln have any available units?
9204 Cessna Ln has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9204 Cessna Ln have?
Some of 9204 Cessna Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9204 Cessna Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9204 Cessna Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9204 Cessna Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9204 Cessna Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9204 Cessna Ln offer parking?
No, 9204 Cessna Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9204 Cessna Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9204 Cessna Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9204 Cessna Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9204 Cessna Ln has a pool.
Does 9204 Cessna Ln have accessible units?
No, 9204 Cessna Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9204 Cessna Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9204 Cessna Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9204 Cessna Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9204 Cessna Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
