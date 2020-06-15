9204 Cessna Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool media room tennis court

Home for Lease - FM 620, right on Oconnor Dr / Avery Ranch Blvd, R on Morgan Hill Trail, L on Cessna House on Right

Great home with access to the community pool,tennis&Sport court(LIKE PRIVATE) from the back yard gate.This 5 bed rm home is a family's dream with huge game/media rooms up stairs, in-laws bed room and master bed room downstairs, formal dining casual breakfast open floor plan with room for everyone, hard wood floors, fire place and much more. Brand New stainless steel appliances, New paint interior/exterior, Great neighborhood with walk-in distance to trails, creeks, RRISD & more...



(RLNE3376872)