Brushy Creek, TX
5014 Cleves Street
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

5014 Cleves Street

5014 Cleves Street
Location

5014 Cleves Street, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2.5 house to rent. Master bed and family room upstairs. Other 2 bedrooms are on other side of upstairs and share a bath. One downstairs dinning could be converted to guest bedroom or office. very bright and open breakfast/kitchen. Wood deck and covered patio/porch. Large shaded backyard. All appliances included: microwave, gas range, Refrig, washer/dryer and water softener. Auto-Sprinkler to save labor on watering lawn. Exemplary Elementary and Middle school within walking distance. HEB, Gym, health care, multiple leak/creek view parks within 1 miles. Award winning community center with 3 pools, a full gym, hiking trails and many tennis courts to enjoy. Quiet community, no through traffic but easily access to highway and toll way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Cleves Street have any available units?
5014 Cleves Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 5014 Cleves Street have?
Some of 5014 Cleves Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Cleves Street currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Cleves Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Cleves Street pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Cleves Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 5014 Cleves Street offer parking?
Yes, 5014 Cleves Street offers parking.
Does 5014 Cleves Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 Cleves Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Cleves Street have a pool?
Yes, 5014 Cleves Street has a pool.
Does 5014 Cleves Street have accessible units?
No, 5014 Cleves Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Cleves Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 Cleves Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 Cleves Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 Cleves Street does not have units with air conditioning.
