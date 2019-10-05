5014 Cleves Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3/2.5 house to rent. Master bed and family room upstairs. Other 2 bedrooms are on other side of upstairs and share a bath. One downstairs dinning could be converted to guest bedroom or office. very bright and open breakfast/kitchen. Wood deck and covered patio/porch. Large shaded backyard. All appliances included: microwave, gas range, Refrig, washer/dryer and water softener. Auto-Sprinkler to save labor on watering lawn. Exemplary Elementary and Middle school within walking distance. HEB, Gym, health care, multiple leak/creek view parks within 1 miles. Award winning community center with 3 pools, a full gym, hiking trails and many tennis courts to enjoy. Quiet community, no through traffic but easily access to highway and toll way.