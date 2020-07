Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool dog park fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute little property for lease. No carpet, fresh exterior & interior paint. Washer, Dryer & fridge included. Master suite has a double vanity. Wall of windows looking out over the yard. Large patio with a huge yard with separate dog run and garden. Water barrels collect water for the garden. Close to good schools, parks, pools, and shopping. Home is located on a cul-de-sac. This house is a must see!