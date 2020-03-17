3007 Overland Street

Amenities
Available 03/28/20 Renting a Master BR/BA with private entrance - Property Id: 214765
Renting a very large, private master bedroom/bathroom with its own private entrance. This very large private room (650+ Sq ft) is furnished including Microwave/fridge.
I am sure you will love this room for its privacy and its space. The neighborhood is close to major tech companies like Dell, Visa, PayPal etc, and membership to gym, activity center is really cheap!
PS : Access to kitchen is not included in this rental. Rental is for room only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214765
Property Id 214765
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5509807)