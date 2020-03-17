All apartments in Brushy Creek
3007 Overland Street
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

3007 Overland Street

3007 Overland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3007 Overland Street, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Available 03/28/20 Renting a Master BR/BA with private entrance - Property Id: 214765

Renting a very large, private master bedroom/bathroom with its own private entrance. This very large private room (650+ Sq ft) is furnished including Microwave/fridge.
I am sure you will love this room for its privacy and its space. The neighborhood is close to major tech companies like Dell, Visa, PayPal etc, and membership to gym, activity center is really cheap!

PS : Access to kitchen is not included in this rental. Rental is for room only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214765
Property Id 214765

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5509807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3007 Overland Street have any available units?
3007 Overland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 3007 Overland Street have?
Some of 3007 Overland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3007 Overland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Overland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Overland Street pet-friendly?
No, 3007 Overland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 3007 Overland Street offer parking?
No, 3007 Overland Street does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Overland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Overland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Overland Street have a pool?
No, 3007 Overland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Overland Street have accessible units?
No, 3007 Overland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Overland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3007 Overland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Overland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Overland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
