16819 Village Oak Loop

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a wonderful 1 story single-family home with lots of privacy and easy access to all rooms. It is NEWLY remodeled and conveniently located in Brushy Creek. This is an open floor plan that feels much larger than the stated size.



New features include fresh paint, tile, carpet, fixtures, new furnace, new exterior doors, blinds, etc. New 30 year roof installed this year. It also has one car garage with opener. Has two large master bedrooms and one smaller. Ceiling fans throughout. Gas heat and cooking. Large back yard. Planter beds in the front are ready for your personal touch.



This is a MUST SEE nice home with great neighbors. Ready to move in and enjoy!



(RLNE5034833)