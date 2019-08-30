All apartments in Brushy Creek
Home
/
Brushy Creek, TX
/
16819 Village Oak Loop
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

16819 Village Oak Loop

16819 Village Oak Loop
Location

16819 Village Oak Loop, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Village of Brushy Creek

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a wonderful 1 story single-family home with lots of privacy and easy access to all rooms. It is NEWLY remodeled and conveniently located in Brushy Creek. This is an open floor plan that feels much larger than the stated size.

New features include fresh paint, tile, carpet, fixtures, new furnace, new exterior doors, blinds, etc. New 30 year roof installed this year. It also has one car garage with opener. Has two large master bedrooms and one smaller. Ceiling fans throughout. Gas heat and cooking. Large back yard. Planter beds in the front are ready for your personal touch.

This is a MUST SEE nice home with great neighbors. Ready to move in and enjoy!

(RLNE5034833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16819 Village Oak Loop have any available units?
16819 Village Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 16819 Village Oak Loop have?
Some of 16819 Village Oak Loop's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16819 Village Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16819 Village Oak Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16819 Village Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 16819 Village Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 16819 Village Oak Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16819 Village Oak Loop offers parking.
Does 16819 Village Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16819 Village Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16819 Village Oak Loop have a pool?
No, 16819 Village Oak Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16819 Village Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 16819 Village Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16819 Village Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16819 Village Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16819 Village Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16819 Village Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
