Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

14306 McCoy Loop

14306 McCoy Loop · No Longer Available
Location

14306 McCoy Loop, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Village of Brushy Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New build in 2019 has 3 bed/2.5 bath home in The Sold Out Community of Enclave at Pearson Place. Feeds into exemplary schools (Elsa England Elem & Pearson Ranch MS) only a 5 minute walk away. Open kitchen/family room with tall ceilings and natural light throughout. Large master bedroom, spacious Master bathroom with 2 sink, tub and walk in shower and large closet. High end vynil flooring. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Very close to New Apple Campus and other major TECH employers such VISA, EBAY, EA, PAYPAL, etc.

(RLNE5484525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14306 McCoy Loop have any available units?
14306 McCoy Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 14306 McCoy Loop have?
Some of 14306 McCoy Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14306 McCoy Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14306 McCoy Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14306 McCoy Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14306 McCoy Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14306 McCoy Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14306 McCoy Loop offers parking.
Does 14306 McCoy Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14306 McCoy Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14306 McCoy Loop have a pool?
No, 14306 McCoy Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14306 McCoy Loop have accessible units?
No, 14306 McCoy Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14306 McCoy Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14306 McCoy Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 14306 McCoy Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14306 McCoy Loop has units with air conditioning.

