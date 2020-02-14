14306 McCoy Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New build in 2019 has 3 bed/2.5 bath home in The Sold Out Community of Enclave at Pearson Place. Feeds into exemplary schools (Elsa England Elem & Pearson Ranch MS) only a 5 minute walk away. Open kitchen/family room with tall ceilings and natural light throughout. Large master bedroom, spacious Master bathroom with 2 sink, tub and walk in shower and large closet. High end vynil flooring. REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. Very close to New Apple Campus and other major TECH employers such VISA, EBAY, EA, PAYPAL, etc.



