14202 McCoy Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction walk in closets pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction tennis court

Brand new construction home, never lived in, situated in highly sought-after Pearson Place at Avery Ranch, 3 beds, 2.5 bath and 2236 sqft and no neighbors in the back. Best schools. Within walking distance to England Elsa & Pearson Ranch Middle schools!! Gated community. Close to proposed new Apple campus.



The captivating Cassia plan offers a flex space near the entrance you can use a study or formal dining. This open-concept design allows for easy conversation between kitchen, breakfast, and family room, perfect for both intimate and larger-sized gatherings. A convenient powder bath on the first floor is easy for guests to access, and a covered patio to fire up the grill on! Your master suite will give you a luxury spa-like feeling with a master bathroom you've always dreamed and a large walk-in closet.

Club House, Common Grounds, Grill, Jogging/Biking Path, Park, Play Ground, Pool-Community, Sport Court(s), Tennis Court(s)

Contact us to schedule a showing.