14112 McCoy Loop Available 07/14/20 14112 McCoy Loop, Austin TX 78717 - Newer construction located in the private, exclusive, gated section of the Pearson Place at Avery Ranch - The Enclave. Acclaimed Round Rock ISD, convenient commute to local employers like Dell and major roadways & Austin MetroRail. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, splash pool, tennis courts, playscape and park area. Open concept design, offers two master bedrooms; the junior suite is on the first floor with a full bath and large walk-in closet. Features an oversized bonus area, the property is wired for security, sprinkler system, recessed lighting, spacious floor plan with large kitchen island, SS appliances, tankless water heater/ Upstairs you'll find the master retreat with a large master bathroom and walk-in shower. LG washer/dryer & Lawn service is included with the price of rent.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4678988)