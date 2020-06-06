Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

14112 McCoy Loop Available 07/14/20 14112 McCoy Loop, Austin TX 78717 - Newer construction located in the private, exclusive, gated section of the Pearson Place at Avery Ranch - The Enclave. Acclaimed Round Rock ISD, convenient commute to local employers like Dell and major roadways & Austin MetroRail. Amenities include clubhouse, community pool, splash pool, tennis courts, playscape and park area. Open concept design, offers two master bedrooms; the junior suite is on the first floor with a full bath and large walk-in closet. Features an oversized bonus area, the property is wired for security, sprinkler system, recessed lighting, spacious floor plan with large kitchen island, SS appliances, tankless water heater/ Upstairs you'll find the master retreat with a large master bathroom and walk-in shower. LG washer/dryer & Lawn service is included with the price of rent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4678988)