Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2249 Ridgewood Drive Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom rental in Columbia Lakes - ON THE GOLF COURSE !! LIKE NEW, less than 2 years old - Like new, 1 story house. 4 bedrooms / 2 baths on the golf course with a wrought iron back fence, so that you can enjoy the views. Home comes with 2 baths / wood flooring / carpet in bedrooms / tile surround in tubs / black appliances / gas range / microwave / 2" faux wood blinds / gutters/ garage opener and much more. Be the first to live in this home!Columbia Lakes is nestled amongst 2000 wooded acres surrounded by lakes, lagoons and tall Texas oak trees laced with spanish moss. Residents are served by Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District. Located in West Columbia just outside of Angleton and an hour outside of the City of Houston, with easy access to Highway 35 and Highway 288 making a fast commute to work, shopping or dining. Come experience the quiet country feel of Columbia Lakes!!! Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposit.



(RLNE4892341)