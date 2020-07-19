All apartments in Brazoria County
2249 Ridgewood Drive

2249 Ridgewood Dr · (832) 479-7410
Location

2249 Ridgewood Dr, Brazoria County, TX 77486

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2249 Ridgewood Drive · Avail. Aug 15

$1,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2249 Ridgewood Drive Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom rental in Columbia Lakes - ON THE GOLF COURSE !! LIKE NEW, less than 2 years old - Like new, 1 story house. 4 bedrooms / 2 baths on the golf course with a wrought iron back fence, so that you can enjoy the views. Home comes with 2 baths / wood flooring / carpet in bedrooms / tile surround in tubs / black appliances / gas range / microwave / 2" faux wood blinds / gutters/ garage opener and much more. Be the first to live in this home!Columbia Lakes is nestled amongst 2000 wooded acres surrounded by lakes, lagoons and tall Texas oak trees laced with spanish moss. Residents are served by Columbia-Brazoria Independent School District. Located in West Columbia just outside of Angleton and an hour outside of the City of Houston, with easy access to Highway 35 and Highway 288 making a fast commute to work, shopping or dining. Come experience the quiet country feel of Columbia Lakes!!! Pets are on a case by case basis, with certain breed restrictions and applicable deposit.

(RLNE4892341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

