/
/
matagorda county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Matagorda County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
105 Units Available
Hunters Cove
1901 Palm Village Blvd, Bay City, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1503 sqft
Studios and 1-4 bedroom apartments available. Units have large walk-in closets, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the picnic area, swimming pools and large media room.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
69 Units Available
Nichols Square Apartments
2901 Hamman Rd, Bay City, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Minutes to downtown Bay City. Floor plans feature living and dining areas with faux-wood floors, open kitchens with breakfast bars, and master bedrooms with private-access bathrooms. Property offers multiple sports courts and swimming pools.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
22 Units Available
Riverway
1909 Hamman Rd, Bay City, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
879 sqft
Riverway Apartments is nestled in a pleasant country-like environment in Bay City, Texas. Every effort has been made to provide our valued residents the maximum in comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 26 at 11:41 PM
Contact for Availability
Meadow Chase
4901 Misty Lane, Bay City, TX
Studio
$570
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$620
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
873 sqft
Meadow Chase Apartments is just a half-hour from the beach and a few minutes from Bay City's quaint downtown, restaurants and shops with easy access to highways and so much more. Our gated-entry community is private, friendly and beautiful.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2301 Horn Rd.
2301 Horn Rd, Bay City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1368 sqft
- (RLNE4578386)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Matagorda County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, Baylor College of Medicine, and Galveston College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, Pasadena, Pearland, Baytown, and League City have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TXPasadena, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXVictoria, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXStafford, TX
Rosenberg, TXWebster, TXRichmond, TXLake Jackson, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXAlvin, TXBay City, TXWharton, TXAngleton, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TX