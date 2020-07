Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed on-site laundry carport e-payments game room internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet volleyball court

Embrace luxury at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. This gorgeous, lake-side apartment community was brilliantly designed to offer an incomparable atmosphere. Built with you in mind, The Reserve at Tranquility Lake offers spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes with custom maple cabinetry, deep soaking roman bathtubs, crown molding, built-in entertainment alcoves, private patios, wood-style flooring, and bay windows. Further conveniences include plush courtyards, lake-side walkways, sports lounge with billiards and shuffleboard, beach entry resort-style pool with fountains, fitness studio with free weights, Resident lounge with coffee bar, and bark park. Whatever your lifestyle desires, you will find it here.