Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Plantation Park Apartments in Lake Jackson provides you with a luxury apartment home. We are proud to feature 12 marvelous floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom apartment home options. Ensuring that there's something for everyone, all of our floor plans offer wonderful amenities such as a stainless steel appliance package, full-size washer and dryer with spacious bedrooms. Enjoy luxurious amenities such as a resort-style pool with cabanas, grilling lounge with fireplace and flat-screen TV’s, and a State- of- the-Art Athletic Center. We were built with your lifestyle in mind, we are the friendliest in town when it comes to our furry friends with no size or breed restrictions.