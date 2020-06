Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Updated and remodeled! Dont' miss this gem close to Boerne High School. Shaded yard with new sod, oversized back porch and country views. The home has had a kitchen overhaul to include granite and appliances, fresh paint, new carpet in bedrooms installed Dec. 2018, updated master shower, updated fixtures and fans and so much more. All this home needs is you. NOTE: There is no garage...