All upstairs (bedrooms and laundry area) have window coverings. Back porch will have a roof installed over porch on or before 5/20/20. New fence to include a total fenced in backyard will be installed on or before 5/20/20.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have any available units?
313 Oak Knoll Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 313 Oak Knoll Circle currently offering any rent specials?
313 Oak Knoll Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.