Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

313 Oak Knoll Circle

313 Oak Knoll Circle · No Longer Available
Location

313 Oak Knoll Circle, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
All upstairs (bedrooms and laundry area) have window coverings. Back porch will have a roof installed over porch on or before 5/20/20. New fence to include a total fenced in backyard will be installed on or before 5/20/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have any available units?
313 Oak Knoll Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 313 Oak Knoll Circle currently offering any rent specials?
313 Oak Knoll Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Oak Knoll Circle pet-friendly?
No, 313 Oak Knoll Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle offer parking?
Yes, 313 Oak Knoll Circle offers parking.
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Oak Knoll Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have a pool?
No, 313 Oak Knoll Circle does not have a pool.
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have accessible units?
No, 313 Oak Knoll Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Oak Knoll Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Oak Knoll Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Oak Knoll Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

