Boerne, TX
311 San Antonio Ave 111
Last updated August 9 2019 at 4:50 PM

311 San Antonio Ave 111

311 East San Antonio Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

311 East San Antonio Avenue, Boerne, TX 78006
Downtown Boerne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/859ce7008f ---- Move In Date 7/24/2019, Security Deposit $750, Cleaning Deposit $150. This one bedroom apartment, one full bathroom comes with one covered parking space. There is a covered back patio. The apartment building\'s courtyard is nicely landscaped. The address is just a block and a half off Boerne\'s Hauptstrasse; Convenient to shopping, restaurants, antiquing and the Riverside Park.

Rent Includes: Some Furnishings Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Vinyl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have any available units?
311 San Antonio Ave 111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have?
Some of 311 San Antonio Ave 111's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 San Antonio Ave 111 currently offering any rent specials?
311 San Antonio Ave 111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 San Antonio Ave 111 pet-friendly?
No, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 offer parking?
Yes, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 offers parking.
Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have a pool?
No, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 does not have a pool.
Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have accessible units?
No, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 San Antonio Ave 111 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 San Antonio Ave 111 has units with air conditioning.

