256 Horse Hill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful, move-in ready home is ready for you!! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with 2-car garage & a nice open floor plan. Master bedroom & secondary bedrooms are upstairs which leaves downstairs to be the perfect place to entertain. Kitchen offers gas cooking & spacious island. Enjoy the covered patio & nice size backyard with mature trees for nice shade! Located in the lovely Trails at Herff Ranch in Boerne. With exemplary Boerne schools just a quick drive away along with tons of other dining & shopping.