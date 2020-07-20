All apartments in Boerne
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

256 Horse Hill

256 Horse Hill · No Longer Available
Location

256 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, move-in ready home is ready for you!! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath home with 2-car garage & a nice open floor plan. Master bedroom & secondary bedrooms are upstairs which leaves downstairs to be the perfect place to entertain. Kitchen offers gas cooking & spacious island. Enjoy the covered patio & nice size backyard with mature trees for nice shade! Located in the lovely Trails at Herff Ranch in Boerne. With exemplary Boerne schools just a quick drive away along with tons of other dining & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Horse Hill have any available units?
256 Horse Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 256 Horse Hill currently offering any rent specials?
256 Horse Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Horse Hill pet-friendly?
No, 256 Horse Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 256 Horse Hill offer parking?
Yes, 256 Horse Hill offers parking.
Does 256 Horse Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Horse Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Horse Hill have a pool?
No, 256 Horse Hill does not have a pool.
Does 256 Horse Hill have accessible units?
No, 256 Horse Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Horse Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 256 Horse Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 256 Horse Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 256 Horse Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
