Boerne, TX
228 Jordan Place
Last updated November 4 2019 at 5:30 PM

228 Jordan Place

228 Jordan Place · No Longer Available
Location

228 Jordan Place, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great house in the sought after town of Boerne. This two story home has three living areas for you to enjoy. The open floor plan boasts an eat-in kitchen. The back yard includes a covered patio. The large master bedroom is downstairs and has a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and a double vanity. This house won't last long. Come see it today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Jordan Place have any available units?
228 Jordan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 228 Jordan Place have?
Some of 228 Jordan Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Jordan Place currently offering any rent specials?
228 Jordan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Jordan Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Jordan Place is pet friendly.
Does 228 Jordan Place offer parking?
No, 228 Jordan Place does not offer parking.
Does 228 Jordan Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Jordan Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Jordan Place have a pool?
No, 228 Jordan Place does not have a pool.
Does 228 Jordan Place have accessible units?
No, 228 Jordan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Jordan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Jordan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Jordan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Jordan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
