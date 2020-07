Amenities

Welcome Home! Large shade trees, 2 covered patio's, gourmet kitchen with granite tops, updated appliances, and tile backsplash, real hardwood floors, crown molding, a large living area for lounging(20'x18'). A spacious dining room to accommodate a large table, new exterior paint, and so much more. This home sits in a very convenient location to Boerne and San Antonio providing quick access to IH-10. Sought after Boerne schools and convenient shopping.