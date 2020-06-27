220 LONE STAR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool game room

Everything you ever wanted in a home!!! Upgrades galore!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath, the most sought after floor plan in Herff Ranch. 3 bedrooms down, game room and another bedroom and full bath upstairs. Plantation shutters, 9 foot ceilings, upgraded tile in master shower and bath, upgraded wood floors throughout first floor. Gas cooktop built in microwave, island and breakfast bar in kitchen, water sotener.Tons of storage and a great backyard with oversized covered patio overlooking community pool!!