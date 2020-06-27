All apartments in Boerne
220 LONE STAR
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:53 PM

220 LONE STAR

220 Lone Star · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

220 Lone Star, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Everything you ever wanted in a home!!! Upgrades galore!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath, the most sought after floor plan in Herff Ranch. 3 bedrooms down, game room and another bedroom and full bath upstairs. Plantation shutters, 9 foot ceilings, upgraded tile in master shower and bath, upgraded wood floors throughout first floor. Gas cooktop built in microwave, island and breakfast bar in kitchen, water sotener.Tons of storage and a great backyard with oversized covered patio overlooking community pool!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 LONE STAR have any available units?
220 LONE STAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 220 LONE STAR have?
Some of 220 LONE STAR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 LONE STAR currently offering any rent specials?
220 LONE STAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 LONE STAR pet-friendly?
No, 220 LONE STAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 220 LONE STAR offer parking?
Yes, 220 LONE STAR offers parking.
Does 220 LONE STAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 LONE STAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 LONE STAR have a pool?
Yes, 220 LONE STAR has a pool.
Does 220 LONE STAR have accessible units?
No, 220 LONE STAR does not have accessible units.
Does 220 LONE STAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 LONE STAR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 LONE STAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 LONE STAR does not have units with air conditioning.
