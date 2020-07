Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely unique 1 and 1/2 story, 4 Bedroom 3 bath in Woods of Frederick Creek. Great location, minutes from downtown Boerne, and minutes from I-10. First level includes master, 2 other bedrooms and 2 full baths, second level includes 1 bedroom, 1 full bath and 1 loft area. Well manicured neighborhood with great park and picnic area. This is a rare rental opportunity just minutes from the heart of Boerne!