205 WOODS OF BOERNE BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage media room range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage media room

Gorgeous better than new Ashton Woods 2 story home in Woods of Boerne. Elegant open floor plan complemented by stunning wood floors, natural light and high ceilings. Timeless kitchen with gas stove top, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Master bed downstairs with additional rooms and media room upstairs. Beyond the glass is a fantastic covered patio, privacy fence and a yard backing to a greenbelt. The perfect Hill County Escape but still minutes from main street, schools and shopping! Call today!