205 WOODS OF BOERNE BLVD
Last updated December 14 2019 at 12:58 AM

205 WOODS OF BOERNE BLVD

205 Woods of Boerne Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

205 Woods of Boerne Boulevard, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
range
Gorgeous better than new Ashton Woods 2 story home in Woods of Boerne. Elegant open floor plan complemented by stunning wood floors, natural light and high ceilings. Timeless kitchen with gas stove top, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Master bed downstairs with additional rooms and media room upstairs. Beyond the glass is a fantastic covered patio, privacy fence and a yard backing to a greenbelt. The perfect Hill County Escape but still minutes from main street, schools and shopping! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

