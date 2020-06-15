150 Medical Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground bbq/grill

Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept. Choose from a variety of leases and bring along your large pets! Inside you'll find crown molding, a built-in microwave, 9-foot ceilings, full-size washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring and a patio/balcony. Enjoy quick access to the City of Boerne Walking Trail! On-site utilize the dog park, the 24-hour fitness center, BBQ/picnic area, business center, playground, sundeck and clubhouse. All-in-all a deal that can't be beat! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.