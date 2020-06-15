All apartments in Boerne
Find more places like 150 Medical Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boerne, TX
/
150 Medical Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:10 AM

150 Medical Drive

150 Medical Drive · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boerne
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

150 Medical Drive, Boerne, TX 78006

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
bbq/grill
Come home to a gorgeous apartment with an open-concept. Choose from a variety of leases and bring along your large pets! Inside you'll find crown molding, a built-in microwave, 9-foot ceilings, full-size washer and dryer connections, wood-style flooring and a patio/balcony. Enjoy quick access to the City of Boerne Walking Trail! On-site utilize the dog park, the 24-hour fitness center, BBQ/picnic area, business center, playground, sundeck and clubhouse. All-in-all a deal that can't be beat! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Medical Drive have any available units?
150 Medical Drive has a unit available for $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 Medical Drive have?
Some of 150 Medical Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Medical Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 Medical Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Medical Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 Medical Drive is pet friendly.
Does 150 Medical Drive offer parking?
No, 150 Medical Drive does not offer parking.
Does 150 Medical Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Medical Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Medical Drive have a pool?
No, 150 Medical Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 Medical Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 Medical Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Medical Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Medical Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 Medical Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 Medical Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 Medical Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W
Boerne, TX 78006
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr
Boerne, TX 78006
Carrington Place Apartments
825 Johns Rd
Boerne, TX 78006
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road
Boerne, TX 78006
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd
Boerne, TX 78006

Similar Pages

Boerne 1 BedroomsBoerne 2 Bedrooms
Boerne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoerne Apartments with Balcony
Boerne Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TX
Olmos Park, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXFredericksburg, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity