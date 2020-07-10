All apartments in Boerne
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

146 Hampton Cove

146 Hampton Cove · No Longer Available
Location

146 Hampton Cove, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccc78f303c ---- Move in quickly* Security Deposit $1725, Cleaning Deposit $300 * Large living room, large Eat-In Kitchen, and nice sized back yard with a covered patio! * Half bathroom downstairs with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. Upstairs has carpet, three large bedrooms. The utility room & master bedroom are located upstairs as well.* Master has a full bathroom with large closet & a garden tub. One car garage. Refrigerator not included. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Hampton Cove have any available units?
146 Hampton Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
What amenities does 146 Hampton Cove have?
Some of 146 Hampton Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Hampton Cove currently offering any rent specials?
146 Hampton Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Hampton Cove pet-friendly?
No, 146 Hampton Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 146 Hampton Cove offer parking?
Yes, 146 Hampton Cove offers parking.
Does 146 Hampton Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Hampton Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Hampton Cove have a pool?
No, 146 Hampton Cove does not have a pool.
Does 146 Hampton Cove have accessible units?
No, 146 Hampton Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Hampton Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Hampton Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Hampton Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 146 Hampton Cove has units with air conditioning.

