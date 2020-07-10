146 Hampton Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ccc78f303c ---- Move in quickly* Security Deposit $1725, Cleaning Deposit $300 * Large living room, large Eat-In Kitchen, and nice sized back yard with a covered patio! * Half bathroom downstairs with ceramic tile throughout the downstairs. Upstairs has carpet, three large bedrooms. The utility room & master bedroom are located upstairs as well.* Master has a full bathroom with large closet & a garden tub. One car garage. Refrigerator not included. Min/Max Months: 12/24 Breakfast Nook Ceiling Fan Ceramic Tile Disposal Stove Utility Room