Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing one story home in popular Herff Ranch in Boerne. Clean open floor plan. Kitchen opens to living room and dining with many windows for natural light. Large Greenbelt lot with plenty privacy. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Double vanity in master bath! Very large utility room combined with large walk in pantry! Top Notch Boerne Schools! Show Today!