Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning game room

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities game room parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This pristine home offers the peace and quiet of not having backyard neighbors while offering a spacious family/game room upstairs. Quiet and private master bedroom located on the first floor, this two story home is great for large families who enjoy spending quality time on the spacious game room or downstairs at the open concept kitchen/dining area. Available June 1st 2019