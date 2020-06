Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Super darling, updated home located in downtown Boerne. Ride your bike or take a stroll down the Old Number 9 Trail. Close distance to the schools, parks and shopping. Laminate wood flooring throughout and updated bathrooms make for that cute home you've been waiting for... and it's ready now! If you need a little back yard space, we've got that too! The covered back patio is perfect for sitting outside. Spacious 2 car garage & courtyard. Move in right away!