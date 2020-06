Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL SETTING FOR THIS GARDEN HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. CONVENIENT TO ALL OF BOERNE'S HOT SPOTS! RESTAURANTS, POST OFFICE, SHOPS, ETC... BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS IN MOST OF THE AREAS. MASTER BEDROOM AND STUDY DOWNSTAIRS. OVER 2100 S.F. OF LIVING AREA, PLUS EXTRA STORAGE IN FLOORED ATTIC. ALSO LISTED FOR SALE. OWNER PAYS FOR LAWN CARE. CALL OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION.