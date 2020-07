Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

**DEC RENT FREE w/14-month lease. Need an extra room? This one-story home has it! 3 Bedroom 2 bath with a study. Open kitchen with breakfast bar & gas cook top that looks into the living and dining area. Perfect for entertaining. Wood accent wall - tile floors - ceiling fans - covered patio - extra shelving in garage. Take a look today.