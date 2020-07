Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath home. Open floor plan with fireplace, granite counter-tops, wood floors, (carpet in two bedrooms.) Master has a room attached, just perfect for an office or additional seating. Master bath has walk-in shower. Back patio and the fenced yard - beautiful! Can't beat the location - quiet, yet convenient to everything. Ready to move into. Hurry -- this one is sure to rent quickly!