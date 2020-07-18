111 EBENSBERGER AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup refrigerator

Best deal in town. Cute & clean duplex w/large walk-in utility room & pantry. Full-size W/D conn. Open living room & kitchen. Fridge included & yard service. Wood-look vinyl flooring throughout. New 2" faux wood blinds. Retro-look panelling on some walls.(Owner will paint if that's not your style) Huge fenced yard, plenty of shade trees & privacy. Quiet location off River Road, close to the creek, & the walking trail. Please excuse the mess - make ready, painting & fence work in progress.