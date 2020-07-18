All apartments in Boerne
111 EBENSBERGER AVE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

111 EBENSBERGER AVE

111 Ebensberger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

111 Ebensberger Ave, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

w/d hookup
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Best deal in town. Cute & clean duplex w/large walk-in utility room & pantry. Full-size W/D conn. Open living room & kitchen. Fridge included & yard service. Wood-look vinyl flooring throughout. New 2" faux wood blinds. Retro-look panelling on some walls.(Owner will paint if that's not your style) Huge fenced yard, plenty of shade trees & privacy. Quiet location off River Road, close to the creek, & the walking trail. Please excuse the mess - make ready, painting & fence work in progress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE have any available units?
111 EBENSBERGER AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 111 EBENSBERGER AVE currently offering any rent specials?
111 EBENSBERGER AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 EBENSBERGER AVE pet-friendly?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE offer parking?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE does not offer parking.
Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE have a pool?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE does not have a pool.
Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE have accessible units?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 EBENSBERGER AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 EBENSBERGER AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
