Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!! This home is in Boerne ISD, close to IH-10 and other businesses. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, large living area with separate dining room. Eat-in-kitchen next to updated kitchen with small island - perfect place for making your home come to life. Nice size master suite with garden tub, tiled shower, double vanities and huge closets throughout the home. Lovely landscaping with over-sized patio, 8 foot rear fence and garden shed.