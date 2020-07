Amenities

garage playground

Want to live close to downtown Boerne but also have easy access to I-10? Here's your chance! This darling home offers a nice 3 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and a formal living room space that could also be used as on office. The neighborhood offers a park and playground complete with a covered pavilion just a short walk from the home.