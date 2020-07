Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You are welcomed into this home by an impressive entry that leads to a formal dining room and a large family area. This home boasts four bedrooms, create a sitting area at the bay window in the master bedroom which also features a garden tub with a separate shower. Come look and rent, this one won't last long.