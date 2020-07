Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely move in ready 3 bedroom home in the magnificent Wolf Creek neighborhood. Conveniently located off 1604 for a short commute to Lackland AFB, Ft Sam Houston, SeaWorld and Six Flags. The splendid backyard offers the perfect setting for entertaining and watching the sunset. No back neighbors!!! Lots of storage space in the garage. Restaurants and shopping nearby.