Belton, TX
5338 Cicero Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

5338 Cicero Dr

5338 Cicero Dr · (254) 732-1599
Location

5338 Cicero Dr, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5338 Cicero Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5338 Cicero Dr Available 08/01/20 Like-New House, Nice Neighborhood, With Upgrades! - Built in 2017, this home is barely lived in and in like-new condition! It's sits in a nice neighborhood in a new development and it has lots of upgrades including tile floors, tile showers, stainless appliances, security system, two-car garage, open concept, big closets (especially in the master), double vanity in master bath, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, big, privacy-fenced back yard, sprinkler system, and Belton Schools. Its location feels remote, minutes from the lake, but also with great access only minutes from 190/I-14. Call us to see it while you have the chance!

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM Apex, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to, an applicant’s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time this advertisement was placed.***

(RLNE5440207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5338 Cicero Dr have any available units?
5338 Cicero Dr has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5338 Cicero Dr have?
Some of 5338 Cicero Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5338 Cicero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5338 Cicero Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5338 Cicero Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5338 Cicero Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5338 Cicero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5338 Cicero Dr offers parking.
Does 5338 Cicero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5338 Cicero Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5338 Cicero Dr have a pool?
No, 5338 Cicero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5338 Cicero Dr have accessible units?
No, 5338 Cicero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5338 Cicero Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5338 Cicero Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5338 Cicero Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5338 Cicero Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
