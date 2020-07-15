Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5338 Cicero Dr Available 08/01/20 Like-New House, Nice Neighborhood, With Upgrades! - Built in 2017, this home is barely lived in and in like-new condition! It's sits in a nice neighborhood in a new development and it has lots of upgrades including tile floors, tile showers, stainless appliances, security system, two-car garage, open concept, big closets (especially in the master), double vanity in master bath, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, big, privacy-fenced back yard, sprinkler system, and Belton Schools. Its location feels remote, minutes from the lake, but also with great access only minutes from 190/I-14. Call us to see it while you have the chance!



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM Apex, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to, an applicant’s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time this advertisement was placed.***



(RLNE5440207)