All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 133 E 13th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, TX
/
133 E 13th Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

133 E 13th Ave

133 E 13th Ave · (254) 933-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

133 E 13th Ave, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 E 13th Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35. Enjoy a welcoming, covered front porch, wood floors in most of the home, french doors leading into the formal dining room, claw foot tub with shower, carport, and a huge backyard for entertaining! This home leases for $1200 per month, with an $1100 security deposit. No smoking, but a small pet may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

(RLNE5772333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 E 13th Ave have any available units?
133 E 13th Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 E 13th Ave have?
Some of 133 E 13th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 E 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
133 E 13th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 E 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 E 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 133 E 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 133 E 13th Ave does offer parking.
Does 133 E 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 E 13th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 E 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 133 E 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 133 E 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 133 E 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 133 E 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 E 13th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 E 13th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 E 13th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 133 E 13th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 1 BedroomsBelton 2 Bedrooms
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with Garage
Belton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity