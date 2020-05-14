Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

133 E 13th Ave Available 06/01/20 CUTE 2 BEDROOM NEAR UMHB - This is an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with over 1200 square feet located right in the heart of Belton. It's near UMHB, and just a few minutes off of IH-35. Enjoy a welcoming, covered front porch, wood floors in most of the home, french doors leading into the formal dining room, claw foot tub with shower, carport, and a huge backyard for entertaining! This home leases for $1200 per month, with an $1100 security deposit. No smoking, but a small pet may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



(RLNE5772333)