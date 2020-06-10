4713 Mont Blanc Dr

Amenities
Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013
Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace. Extra large master suite and master bathroom with oversized double vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet. Dedicated office, master bedroom/bathroom and half bath downstairs plus game/media room, 4 secondary bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Space for extra refrigerator in the laundry room. Pre-wired for full AV system in media and family rooms. Epoxy floors in the oversized 3-car garage. Excellent finish-out and options.
Under 10 minute drive to:
- Lake Travis Middle School
- New Middle School off Vail Divide
- Lake Travis High School
- Hill Country Galleria Mall
- HEB Grocery Store
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center
- Miles of hike and bike trails
Multi-year lease available.
