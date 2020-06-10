4713 Mont Blanc Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Falconhead West - 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage - Property Id: 111013



Like new Taylor Morrison home in Falconhead West! Large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Two-story family room with fireplace. Extra large master suite and master bathroom with oversized double vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub, & walk-in closet. Dedicated office, master bedroom/bathroom and half bath downstairs plus game/media room, 4 secondary bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. Space for extra refrigerator in the laundry room. Pre-wired for full AV system in media and family rooms. Epoxy floors in the oversized 3-car garage. Excellent finish-out and options.



Under 10 minute drive to:

- Lake Travis Middle School

- New Middle School off Vail Divide

- Lake Travis High School

- Hill Country Galleria Mall

- HEB Grocery Store

- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

- Miles of hike and bike trails



Multi-year lease available.

