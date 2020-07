Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal

Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about. Our community is accessible to all the advantages of city living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolis but still provides you with a tranquil neighborhood setting. Residents enjoy having easy access to highways like 183, 121, and 161, as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment. Let us be your favorite place to call home.